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The ancients also worried about the risks of gambling. But even Roman emperors played dice

By Konstantine Panegyres, Lecturer in Classics and Ancient History, The University of Western Australia
Australia is once again debating how gambling should be regulated, particularly the reach of online betting and gambling advertising.

The arguments may sound modern, but the problem is not. Ancient Greeks and Romans also gambled enthusiastically, worried about people who gambled too much, and tried different ways of keeping the habit under control.

Their efforts were not particularly successful.

The…The Conversation


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