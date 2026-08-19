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Human Rights Observatory

US Sanctions ICC President Tomoko Akane

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Judge Tomoko Akane at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, November 20, 2024.  © 2024 Eva Plevier/Pool Photo via AP, file (Tokyo) – The United States government on August 18, 2026, designated two additional International Criminal Court (ICC) officials for sanctions under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in February 2025. Those sanctioned are Tomoko Akane, from Japan, the president of the ICC, and Abdoulaye Seye, from Senegal, an ICC senior trial lawyer.On August 11, Human Rights Watch, together with the American…


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