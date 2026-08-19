Homebuyers are choosing homes with much higher carbon footprints than they realize
By Burak Gunay, Associate Professor in Building Engineering, Carleton University
Liam O'Brien, Professor in Building Engineering, Carleton University
Pedram Nojedehi, Postdoctoral Researcher, Building Performance Research Centre, Carleton University
Clearer information about energy costs could help home buyers make lower-carbon choices without requiring them to compromise on affordability, space or location.
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- Wednesday, August 19, 2026