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How Ukraine’s strikes on Russian warehouses became a problem in Kyrgyzstan

By Claudia Eggart, Associated Researcher, Social Anthropology, Independent Social Research Foundation
Ukraine’s campaign to target Russia’s e-commerce giant Wildberries has had impacts far beyond the Russian federation. For Russia, Wildberries is comparable to Amazon, accounting for about 50% of the country’s online retail market. But its market place is used by manufacturers as far afield as Central Asia.

Founded in 2004 as an online clothing retailer, it has 98,000 pick-up points and supplies a vast network connecting more than a million sellers with consumers…The Conversation


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