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Wildfires and a summer of extreme heat mean Andy Burnham can’t stay quiet on climate any longer

By James Jackson, Lecturer and Research Fellow, School of Social Sciences, University of Manchester
Mathias Larsen, Senior Policy Fellow, Grantham Research institute on Climate Change and the Environment, London School of Economics and Political Science
New prime minister Andy Burnham’s to-do list just keeps growing. In many regards, he has wasted no time in setting out a vision for the government that puts clear distance between himself and his predecessor Keir Starmer. But despite this, amid a summer of record-breaking heat and devastating wildfires, he is still to say anything substantive on the climate issue.

Burnham has not articulated how this Labour government intends to achieve its climate objectives. The government’s Climate Change Committee…The Conversation


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