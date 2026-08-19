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Just because the bill is low doesn’t mean energy is affordable

By Destenie Nock, Alex Hills Career Development Associate Professor of Engineering and Public Policy, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University
Energy is meant to improve people’s lives. Often cost prevents residents from making the most of that opportunity, so they cut back on energy use to be able to pay the bills.The Conversation


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