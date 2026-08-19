Nearly 1 in 4 students are chronically absent from school – kids who feel happy and safe are less likely to miss class
By Jerome A. Graham, Assistant Professor of K-12 Educational Administration, Michigan State University
Su Yon Choi, Assistant Professor of School Leaders, Florida Atlantic University
Yi-Chih Chiang, Assistant Professor of P-12 Educational Administration, Idaho State University
Research on absenteeism often focuses on factors like unreliable transportation, overlooking what schools themselves can do to help kids maintain a steady attendance record.
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- Wednesday, August 19, 2026