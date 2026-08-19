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The bloodsucking insect with a saw for a mouth: how the tsetse fly bites through almost anything

By Markus Engstler, Chair and Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology, Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg
Daniel Masiga, Head of Global Health Thematic Research Programme, International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology
Tsetse flies transmit some of Africa’s most persistent parasitic diseases. They have affected human health, livestock production and rural development for generations, across a region spanning millions of square kilometres in 37 sub-Saharan countries.

Human African trypanosomiasis, or sleeping sickness, is caused by two species of single-celled parasites. Others infect wild and domestic animals,…The Conversation


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