Orange lips and roaring calls: meet the DRC’s shy new rainforest monkey
By Junior Amboko, PhD Candidate in the Department of Biological Sciences and a National Geographic Explorer, Florida Atlantic University
Kate Detwiler, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Florida Atlantic University
There are 536 species of monkeys in the world today and the Democratic Republic of Congo has a new one. Named Likweli, this rainforest primate is one of only five new African monkey species described in the past 75 years. Despite its distinctive orange lips, it has only been spotted by locals a few times since 2008. It took PhD student in biological sciences Junior Amboko (who named the new monkey) and an international team that included anthropologist Kate Detwiler years of searching by foot and canoe, and conducting field observations,…
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- Wednesday, August 19, 2026