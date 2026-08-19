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Human Rights Observatory

Street dogs: Why India can’t — and shouldn’t — evict its canines

By Mitu Sengupta, Professor, Politics and Public Administration, Toronto Metropolitan University
For more than two centuries, authorities in India have tried to remove free-ranging dogs from public life. Yet efforts to eliminate them have repeatedly encountered not only practical difficulties, but fierce resistance.

Why have dogs proven so difficult to dislodge from India’s streets?

Colonial culling drives provoked the Bombay dog riots of 1832, prompting authorities to experiment with relocating dogs rather than simply…The Conversation


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