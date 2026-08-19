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Ulez linked with better lung growth in children, research finds

By Ian Mudway, Senior Lecturer, School of Public Health, Imperial College London
James Scales, Senior Research Fellow, Wolfson Institute of Population Health, Queen Mary University of London
Rosamund Dove, Research Associate, Wolfson Institute of Population Health, Queen Mary University of London
When London introduced the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) in 2019, the idea was straightforward: cut the dirtiest vehicle emissions and improve the air people breathe. But the big question at the time was whether this measure would actually translate into measurable health benefits.

Our new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, suggests that it has had benefits for children’s…The Conversation


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