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Were Denisovans tall compared to other ancient humans? We should be sceptical

By Sally Christine Reynolds, Associate Professor in Hominin Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
Two Denisovan leg bones from Taiwan came from tall individuals. But we can’t generalise to a whole species just yet.The Conversation


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