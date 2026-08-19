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There’s a better way to cool data centres that cuts their huge thirst for water

By Jeff Punch, Professor, School of Engineering, University of Limerick
Water is an amazing substance. The human body is made up of more than 50% water. Approximately 70% of the earth’s surface is covered by water. We drink it, bathe in it, cook with it, clean with it. It is also used to cool data centres, which is an increasing draw on what is a scarce resource in many parts of the world.

The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) has been fuelling the construction of new data centres worldwide. This is driven by the massive computing workloads required to train and run generative AI models. AI data…The Conversation


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