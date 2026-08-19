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What if our cities were designed for wildlife as well as people?

By Saman Sobhani, PhD Candidate in Environmental Economics, Aberystwyth University
On a warm evening in May, swifts scream over rooftops, chasing insects above the traffic. A fox slips along a garden wall while gulls squabble on a supermarket roof. We tend to treat these animals as visitors. But they’re residents too, living alongside us in places designed for people.

My recent research argues this needs to change. Instead of asking how nature can make cities better for humans, urban planners should consider what cities owe the many species that already live in them.


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