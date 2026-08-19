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Climate change is rewriting England’s ‘green and pleasant’ story

By Catherine Clarke, Professor in the History of People, Place and Community, School of Advanced Study, University of London
In 1804, William Blake wrote in his poem Jerusalem of England’s “green and pleasant” land. This idealised vision of English pastoral has resonated through two centuries, fusing the character of the nation with its landscape – those “mountains green” and “pleasant pastures”.

Turned into a hymn by Sir Hubert Parry in 1916, Jerusalem is sung annually at the Last Night of the Proms. It has been adopted by various English…The Conversation


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