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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

How to Sell a Genocide has been removed from a library near Bondi – but libraries represent freedom of thought

By Heather L. Robinson, Research Associate - Creative Industries, Flinders University
It’s a library’s duty to balance representing its community with providing a broad range of books – including those that may challenge or discomfort.The Conversation


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