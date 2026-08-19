Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Unchecked deployment of AI-driven surveillance reinforces a techno-authoritarian infrastructure of social control

By Amnesty International
The expanded use of surveillance technologies in Argentina during the first two years of the Javier Milei’s administration has served to expand states surveillance capabilities, profiling and reprisals in the country, creating a chilling effect on rights to privacy and freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, Amnesty International said in a new report today.  The report, Sensing the Surveillance State, documents how the government implemented sweeping institutional reforms to expand its intelligence capabilities and therefore surveillance mechanisms, through executive decrees and…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The invisible crisis that strips people of citizenship
~ What’s the difference between psychotherapy and psychoanalysis?
~ US ICE to Deploy Dangerous ‘Electric Shock Gloves’
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: One Nation’s David Farley on the migrants his party wants
~ Governments shouldn’t rely on AI to decide who gets a social grant: inside a South African court case
~ More than 5,000 little penguins will be vaxxed against bird flu. How will this protect them?
~ Your back cracked, but what does the sound mean? A physio explains
~ Long-awaited gambling reform bill is an improvement, but does not go nearly far enough to reduce harm
~ What should the AFL do when players face sexual assault allegations?
~ Who are the M23 Rebels in eastern DRC?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter