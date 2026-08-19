One Nation wants to cut the tobacco tax. Would that curb the illicit cigarette market?
By Becky Freeman, Professor in Public Health, University of Sydney
Christina Watts, Research Fellow at The Daffodil Centre, University of Sydney
Sam Egger, Senior Biostatistician at the Daffodil Centre, Cancer Council NSW, University of Sydney
A 75% cut in tobacco tax won’t make cigarettes as cheap as you might think. Here’s what really helps smokers in a cost of living crisis.
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- Tuesday, August 18, 2026