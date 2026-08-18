What should the AFL do when players are linked to sexual assault investigations?
By Kirsty Forsdike, Principal Research Fellow and Associate Professor, La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University
Catherine Ordway, Visiting Scholar, School of Business, CBR, UNSW
The Australian Football League (AFL) and the Sydney Swans are confronting a question Australian sport has repeatedly failed to answer clearly: what should happen when players are linked to police investigations of alleged sexual violence, but the criminal process is incomplete – or inconclusive?
Yesterday, it…
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- Tuesday, August 18, 2026