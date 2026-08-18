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Offloading work tasks to AI comes with a cost – to our brains

By Jongkil Jay Jeong, Senior fellow, The University of Melbourne; RMIT University; Deakin University
Imagine your team has been tasked to deliver a high-stakes policy paper under intense time pressure. Everyone turns to generative artificial intelligence (AI) and within minutes, it delivers a full draft complete with structured arguments and authoritative-looking citations.

The team then transfers the AI-generated text into the corporate template, polishes the narrative flow and structure, and gives it one final check before sending it up the chain. Leadership takes a glimpse of the polished-looking draft, and – assuming the underlying research has already been verified – signs off…The Conversation


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