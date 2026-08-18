The emerging threat of violent, exploitative digital ‘com networks’: what do we need to know?
By Larissa Christensen, Co-leader, Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit (SVRPU), Senior Lecturer in Criminology & Justice, University of the Sunshine Coast
Bricklyn Priebe, Associate Lecturer in Criminology and Justice; Core Member, Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit, University of the Sunshine Coast
For many parents, keeping their children safe online is a top priority. But now there’s an emerging threat: “com networks”.
Com networks (short for community networks) are online groups that mostly target vulnerable young people in the online spaces they use every day, including gaming platforms and social media.
Through threats, they convince young people to harm themselves and others.
Perpetrators are
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- Tuesday, August 18, 2026