Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the laundry still damp, or just cold? Why your skin can’t tell the difference

By Kate Poole, Associate Professor in Physiology, UNSW
Felix Aplin, Lecturer, Department of Physiology and Translational Neuroscience Facility, School of Biomedical Sciences, UNSW
It’s a cold winter afternoon and you’ve just brought the washing in. Suddenly, you pause. Are these clothes a bit damp?

In the laundry basket, your hand can clearly distinguish the textures of silky shirts, woollen jumpers, cotton bed sheets. So why is it so hard to tell whether the washing is cold and damp, or just cold?

A sensible guess might be that our hands are numb from the cold, making it harder to detect wetness. The less intuitive reality is that we humans completely lack any specialised sensors that respond to “wetness” in the first place.

That’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happens to strength, balance, stamina and reflexes as you age – and what you can do about it
~ Jason Arday’s tragic death reveals the intense skepticism Black scholars face
~ US ICE to Deploy Dangerous ‘Electric Shock Gloves’
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: One Nation’s David Farley on the migrants his party wants
~ Governments shouldn’t rely on AI to decide who gets a social grant: inside a South African court case
~ More than 5,000 little penguins will be vaxxed against bird flu. How will this protect them?
~ Your back cracked, but what does the sound mean? A physio explains
~ Long-awaited gambling reform bill is an improvement, but does not go nearly far enough to reduce harm
~ What should the AFL do when players face sexual assault allegations?
~ Who are the M23 Rebels in eastern DRC?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter