The Opportunity Party’s Treaty policy is closer to Labour than National. But is it a bottom line?
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Stout Research Centre, Victoria University of Wellington and Auckland University of Technology, Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
If the Opportunity Party holds the balance of power after the election, its ‘honouring te Tiriti’ policy could be a deal maker – or breaker.
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- Tuesday, August 18, 2026