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South Africa’s top court blocked Shell’s Wild Coast oil search: why it matters for climate justice

By Angela van der Berg, Director of the Global Environmental Law Centre; Associate Professor Department of Public Law & Jurisprudence, University of the Western Cape
South Africa’s first climate case at the Constitutional Court has blocked Shell’s oil and gas exploration off the Wild Coast, protecting coastal communities.The Conversation


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