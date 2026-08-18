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A-level results: why politics is the fastest growing subject

By Rose Gann, Professor of Politics Education, Nottingham Trent University
Ana Isabel Nunes, Senior Lecturer in Social and Political Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
This year’s A-level results show a significant increase in the number of students choosing to study politics. In fact, politics saw the largest year-on-year increase of all A-level subjects in the UK, with entries up 11.9% this year compared with 2025.

This is an additional 2,639 students – up from 22,185 to 24,824. Politics still accounts for only 3% of all A-levels studied across the UK in 2026. This increase comes on the back of increases…The Conversation


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