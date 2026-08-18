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The soil’s early warning system: microbes can predict desertification before plants start to die

By Marc Van Goethem, Microbial ecologist, University of Pretoria
Microbial ecology (the study of how tiny microbes interact with each other and their environment) underpins the health of every ecosystem on Earth. The microbes living in soil recycle nutrients, support plant growth and help ecosystems respond to environmental change. In this explainer, microbial ecologist Marc Van Goethem tells us why microbes are critical to human life. They can…The Conversation


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