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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Millions of Africans are displaced without crossing a border – and their needs are often overlooked

By David James Cantor, Director of the Refugee Law Initiative, School of Advanced Study, University of London
The eruption of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo in May 2026 sparked a major crisis.

Transmissions and deaths are skyrocketing, and no vaccine is currently available.

This virus is notably…The Conversation


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