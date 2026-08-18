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Elite sports are laboratories of health and performance innovation, but not every experiment belongs in your routine

By Adam Annaccone, Clinical Associate Professor of Kinesiology, University of Texas at Arlington
Walk into a gym or wellness store and you might encounter compression boots, smart rings, creatine supplements and ice baths. Their use by elite athletes can function as an implicit endorsement, making them seem more proven or more broadly useful than the evidence supports.

As an athletic trainer with experience in collegiate and professional sports, I now evaluate the evidence behind health and performance practices for an NCAA Division I athletics program. That work has shown me how teams…The Conversation


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