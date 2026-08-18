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They’re content creators with thousands of adoring fans – so why do they feel so terrible?

By Julianna Pillemer, Associate Professor of Management and Organizations, New York University
If given the chance to gain thousands of admirers for your work, would you take it?

The artists who my colleagues and I interviewed as part of our research on content creators did – and many went on to question whether it was worth it.

Mark, an illustrator with millions of followers, revealed a deep sense of dread about what was once his dream: to make a living creating art and sharing it online. (We used pseudonyms to protect the privacy of the people we interviewed.)

“The thing that…The Conversation


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