What happens when your hospital is also your insurance company? We’re starting to see the effects
By Geronimo Bejarano Cardenas, PhD Candidate, Health Services, Policy & Practice, Brown University
Grace Mackleby, Research Scientist of Health Policy and Economics, University of Southern California
Hospitals are tasked with making patients better, but when the hospital that provides care also owns the insurance company that pays for that care, the incentives get more complicated.
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- Tuesday, August 18, 2026