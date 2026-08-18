Climate doom may discourage climate action, but there’s a way to counter it
By Sander van der Linden, Professor of Social Psychology in Society, University of Cambridge
Rachel O'Boyle, PhD Candidate, Social Decision-Making Lab, Department of Psychology, University of Cambridge; Academia Sinica
Every summer is getting hotter. Wildfires are blazing, and the worst is yet to come. There’s nothing to be done – we’re doomed! Sound familiar?
This “climate doom” narrative can dominate the news cycle, particularly on social media, which is known to attract negativity.…
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- Tuesday, August 18, 2026