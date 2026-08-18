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Don’t eat your feelings (or the rich) warns the surprisingly wholesome absurdist satire, Lady

By Adam J Smith, Associate Professor in 18th-century Literature, York St John University
On its surface, Samuel Abrahams’ Lady appears to be a familiar entry in the recent “eat the rich” cinematic trend, trailing in the wake of high-profile films like Saltburn, Parasite, The Menu and Triangle of Sadness. However, there is more to this surrealist film.

Here the setting is Ravenhyde Hall, a country estate in Suffolk where Lady Isabella (played by Sian Clifford) resides in eccentric isolation. The 40-something Isabella has decided that she is “aristocracy’s answer to the…The Conversation


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