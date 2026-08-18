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Human Rights Observatory

Before Greek myths reached the multiplex, they were weapons of political satire

By Callum Smith, Historian of Modern British History & Head of Online Learning, Aberystwyth University
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has brought Homer’s epic tale back to the big screen. The film is the latest retelling of a story that is almost 3,000 years old. But why do these ancient Greek stories continue to captivate new generations?

Nolan aside, Stephen Fry’s accessible retelling of Greek myths in 2017 and Disney’s Hercules (1997) film, for example, are part of a much longer tradition of repackaging the ancient world for contemporary audiences.


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