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Human Rights Observatory

US ICE to Deploy Dangerous ‘Electric Shock Gloves’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, February 5, 2026. © 2026 AP Photo/Ryan Murphy, File The US Department of Homeland Security published a notice on August 10 outlining its plan to purchase US$10-$20 million worth of electric shock gloves for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.The “Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter,” which the manufacturer, Compliant Technologies, refers to as “The G.L.O.V.E,” can administer a painful electric current when applied to bare skin, causing “neuro-peripheral interference”…


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