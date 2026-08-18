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Is spraying perfume on your neck bad for your health?

By Ahmed Elbediwy, Senior Lecturer in Cancer Biology & Clinical Biochemistry, Kingston University
Nadine Wehida, Senior Lecturer in Genetics and Molecular Biology, Kingston University
A viral post by a cancer specialist concedes there is no evidence of thyroid harm, while invoking hormone disruption and lifelong exposure. What does research show?The Conversation


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