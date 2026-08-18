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Governments shouldn’t rely on AI to decide who gets a social grant: inside a South African court case

By Mark Richard Gaffley, Visiting Research Fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa introduced a digital social assistance programme in 2020 to identify who was eligible for its Social Relief of Distress grant. The country’s High Court later found that the automated vetting system it relied on was unconstitutional and invalid.

The case was brought by the Institute for Economic Justice, a South African think tank, and #PayTheGrants,…The Conversation


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