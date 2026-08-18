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More than 5,000 little penguins will be vaxxed against bird flu. How will this protect them?

By Julie Old, Associate Professor in Biology, Zoology and Animal Science, Western Sydney University
Little penguins are flightless and return at night to the same burrow, making it easier to capture and vaccinate them.The Conversation


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