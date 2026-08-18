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Your back cracked, but what does the sound mean? A physio explains

By Joshua Pate, Associate Professor of Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Did the cracking noise create that satisfying feeling, or did it just occur alongside a movement that felt good? Here’s what the research says.The Conversation


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