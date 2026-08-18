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Human Rights Observatory

Long-awaited gambling reform bill is an improvement, but does not go nearly far enough to reduce harm

By Kate Griffiths, Democracy Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute
The federal government has landed a deal to pass new legislation to restrict gambling advertising. The new legislation contains several important measures, but falls far short of what is needed to prevent gambling harm.

The government’s gambling reform bill was a long overdue response to the 2023 Murphy inquiry,…The Conversation


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