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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Who are the M23 Rebels in eastern DRC?

By Laura
In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), an armed group known as the M23 imposes its authority on local communities. But what is the history behind this movement?


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