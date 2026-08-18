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Human Rights Observatory

The Taliban has brought Afghanistan close to collapse, but resistance is growing

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Australian National University; The University of Western Australia; Victoria University
Five years after returning to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban’s rule remains as ultra-extremist as ever.

Acting in the name of a self-centred version of Islam, the group has made no effort to modify its hardline ideological beliefs in favour of a more humane and inclusive approach to governing.

Nor has it refrained from hosting many like-minded violent extremist groups. The United Nations has issued repeated warnings about the resurgence of terrorism from Afghanistan.…The Conversation


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