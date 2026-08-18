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Human Rights Observatory

Boys are rarely taught to be caring. If they were, we could better prevent domestic violence

By Michael Flood, Professor of Sociology, School of Justice, Queensland University of Technology
Rather than focusing only on what men should stop doing, we should also pay greater attention to the kinds of men we hope they become.The Conversation


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