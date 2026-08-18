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Human Rights Observatory

Bipartisan deal on gambling includes a review after three years

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Federal parliament is finally rushing through a package of gambling reforms, after a deal between the government and opposition that includes a review of the operation of the measures after three years.

The government agreed to somewhat toughen its original plan with changes that include banning inducements for 90 days after Bet-stop deregistration, an extension of the live sport blackout to 15 minutes before a game, and a ban on commissions for any staff or agent or affiliate of gambling companies.

Other changes agreed to include:


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