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From Mel Gibson to Anthony LaPaglia: why Australian stages keep returning to Death of a Salesman

By Nicholas Duddy, Forrest Postdoctoral Fellow in English and Literary Studies, The University of Western Australia
There have been more than 30 professional Australian productions of Death of a Salesman in 70 years. Now, Anthony LaPaglia steps into Willy Loman’s shoes.The Conversation


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