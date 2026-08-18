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Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Man Dies in Police Drug Unit Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iraqi police patrol a street in Baghdad, June 28, 2026. © 2026 Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – A 22-year-old man detained for drug use died in police custody in late June 2026, a day after Iraqi police removed him from a hospital in the southern city of Najaf while he was being treated for severe abdominal pain, Human Rights Watch said today. A family member of the man, Muhsin Ali Kani, said that the authorities told them to retrieve his body the following day.The Najaf General Directorate for Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs, part…


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