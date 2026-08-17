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Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Ethnic Karen Face Deportation to Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An immigration detention center in Bangkok, Thailand, February 26, 2025. © 2025 Jerry Harmer/AP Photo (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should halt the imminent deportation of 26 ethnic Karen villagers from Phetchaburi province to Myanmar and release them from immigration detention, Human Rights Watch said today.On August 10, 2026, district and forestry officials along with the Thai military raided the Karen community in Ban Pa Deng village in Phetchaburi province’s Kaeng Krachan National Park, targeting those without proof of Thai citizenship. The authorities…


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