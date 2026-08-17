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Human Rights Observatory

Paul Kelly’s exceptional history charts the decline and fall of the Coalition – but leaves questions unanswered

By Joshua Black, Lecturer, University of Canberra
The Twilight of Exceptionalism is veteran journalist Paul Kelly’s latest contribution to the chronicles of Australian political history. In the tradition of Edward Gibbon, it’s a story of the decline and fall – not the rise and fall – of the Coalition government from 2013 to 2022. And in this tale, there are populist barbarians pressing at the gates.

The book explores the policy dilemmas of the era and…The Conversation


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