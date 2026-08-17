4,000-year-old rock painting in Indonesia offers clues to one of humanity’s greatest migrations
By Ceri Shipton, Research Fellow, School of Culture, History & Language, Australian National University; UCL
Shimona Kealy, Postdoctoral Researcher, College of Asia & the Pacific, Australian National University
Sue O'Connor, Distinguished Professor, School of Culture, History & Language, Australian National University
The age of the rock art at Wetar means it could be one of the earliest places outside of Taiwan to document the Austronesian migration.
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- Monday, August 17, 2026