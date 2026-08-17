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From DMs to data: How an anonymous platform is turning students’ stories into fuel for change in North Macedonia

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
Digital Student Voice is an online platform where students can anonymously report issues ranging from delays in scholarships to deteriorating living conditions in student dormitories and violations of student rights.


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