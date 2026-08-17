Climate change is driving some entire communities to relocate – but simply moving isn’t enough
By Ricardo Safra de Campos, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, University of Exeter
Nihal Ranjit, Senior Associate, School of Environment and Sustainability, Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS)
Tasneem Siddiqui, Chairperson, Department of Political Science, University of Dhaka
The abandoned houses of Old Podampetta on India’s east coast tell the story of a small fishing village that no longer exists. Families once woke up to the sound of the sea and made their living by reading the tides and winds. But years of coastal erosion and relentless cyclones eventually made staying impossible.
Similar stories are playing out across south Asia. Bangladesh and India recorded nearly…
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- Monday, August 17, 2026